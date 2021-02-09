Milwaukie
May 25, 1930 — January 13, 2021
Phyllis Mae Ainslie, age 90, passed away peacefully at her home, Wednesday January 13, 2021, in Milwaukie, Oregon. Her children Mark and Jill and granddaughter Chelsea were with her during her final days.
Phyllis was born May 25, 1930, to Frank and Nellie (Bornholdt) Auerbach of Brighton Township in Cass County, Iowa. She attended high school in Atlantic, Iowa, where she graduated in 1948.
She worked at JC Penney, where she met her husband Robert Ainslie. They were married in 1951 in Atlantic and had four children: Lari, Jill, Mark and Susan. The Ainslie family lived in Colorado, Wyoming and Oregon. Since 1964, Phyllis spent most of her adult life in Oregon. She enjoyed playing bridge, bowling, fishing and camping. She was a Boy Scout leader and Girl Scout leader. Robert and Phyllis were divorced in 1969.
She worked at US Bank in Hermiston and spent most of her time raising her children. In 1977 she was briefly married Lester Wilcox of Hermiston. In 1985 she retired early from US Bank and relocated to Portland, Oregon. After a brief retirement she reentered banking at Well Fargo Bank. She retired after 20 years at age 77.
In the Portland area Phyllis enjoyed time with her daughters and grandchildren and brief visits to her son and his family in Spokane. She also enjoyed sight-seeing travels to Seattle, Victoria, B.C., Yellowstone, the Midwest and California. Phyllis is appreciated for her strength and support of her family. She was always there to help. Friends and associates remember Phyllis for her gracious demeanor, a beautiful smile and her cats. She loved to read books and search for antiques.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Susan Ainslie Miller, her parents, sister Mildred Auerbach, her brother Lester Auerbach, his wife Iva, brother Wayne Auerbach and his wife Donnis.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters Lari Ainslie Pate, Jill Ainslie Schmuckley (husband Skip), and son Mark Ainslie (wife Candy); grandchildren Brandon Pate, Joseph Pate, Amy (Pate) Kelly, Ryland, Sam Pate, Jenna Ainslie Stanton, Caleb, Austin Ainslie (wife Cerera), Danielle Ainslie Ainley, Jared, Christopher Ainslie, Harley Miller, Daniel Miller, Chelsea Miller and Treaston Schmuckley; and great-grandchildren Brandi Pate, Layla Pate, Alissa Pate, Emma Pate, Kaleb Garrity (Kelly), Gracen Kelly, Aubrey Stanton, Jackson Stanton, Henry Stanton and Liam Ainley.
Phyllis requested no services held in her memory. Donations to Pixie Project Portland, Oregon, pet rescue, or Albertina Kerr Center in her memory.
