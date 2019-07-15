Hermiston
July 3, 1933 — July 11, 2019
Phyllis Marie Eades, 86, passed away July 11, 2019, in Hermiston after a prolonged illness at her home.
She was born July 3, 1933, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Charley and Beulah (Neill) Plourd. She was raised in Hermiston and graduated from Hermiston High School in the class of 1951. Phyllis was united in marriage to Larry Eades on November 12, 1964, in Reno, Nevada.
Phyllis spent her adult life in Hermiston raising her four daughters. In 1978 they moved to Boardman, where she took on the role of foreman in running the family 200-acre ranch. Her interests and jobs ran the gamut. Phyllis was an excellent horsewoman, bowler, seamstress and could cut a rug on the dance floor. She was often seen hauling cattle to a sale, changing sprinklers, irrigating the alfalfa, driving the swather and, when time allowed, playing 18 holes on the golf course.
Phyllis was a gardener and canned just about anything and everything. She loved to camp and fish and was a skilled card player. In retirement Larry and Phyllis moved back to Hermiston and began traveling in their fifth wheel throughout the United States. Phyllis was a devoted Christian and she loved people and they loved her. Her smile could light up a room and her laugh will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Larry Eades, Hermiston, Ore.; sister Margie Warren, Richland, Wash.; her four daughters Jackie Hampton of Tigard, Geri Nelson of Coupeville, Wash., Kathy Hahn of Gresham and Stacey Waelty of Hermiston; eight grandchildren: Brian, Dustin, Kiersa, Amanda, Cheyenna, Amy, Riley and Skyler; and 10 great-grandchildren: Kaiya, Preston, Kendall, Noah, Kannon, Ensley, Olivia, Lindy, Rory and Zoey.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Don Plourd.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a contribution in Phyllis’ memory to Vange John Memorial Hospice Education fund or to your preferred charity.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Phyllis with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.co
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
