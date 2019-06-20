Rock Creek — Arlington
March 23, 1928 — June 18, 2019
Phyllis Morrison Brooks was born at The Dalles, Oregon, on March 23, 1928, the daughter of James C. Morrison and Oda Clark Morrison. She died June 18, 2019, her home in Arlington. She divided her time between Portland and the Morrison ranch near Mikkalo, attending school at Rock Creek and graduating from Franklin High School in Portland.
She married Les Brooks on August 24, 1946, and they built their home on their ranch on lower Rock Creek. There they raised four children.
She was a 4-H leader in Gilliam County for over 30 years and following that stayed active serving as a county fair superintendent. She judged horse events at many fairs in surrounding counties over the years. She and Les were active in the Arlington Saddle Club and Phyllis served as court chaperone for several years.
Phyllis served as secretary/treasurer of the Oregon/Washington/Idaho Junior Rodeo Association. She was also active in Alpha Nu sorority in Arlington and the Garden Club in Condon for many years. After retirement from farming, Les and Phyllis took the OSU Extension Master Gardener training and enjoyed sharing their knowledge with other gardening enthusiasts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Les; her sister, Jean Mikkalo; and her brother, James “Bud” Morrison. Survivors include her brother, Don Morrison (Donna) of Estacada, sons, Les Brooks (Janice) of Pendleton and Greg Brooks of Las Vegas, Nevada, and her daughters, Trudie Brooks of Portland and Sherrie Wilkins (Brian) of Arlington. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chet Wilkins (Natalie) on Rock Creek; Ty Wilkins (Rosa), Arlington; Andi Wilson, Portland; Paul Wilson (Amanda) on Rock Creek; Melissa Ritchie, Portland; Chad Brooks (Kari), Pendleton; Brent Brooks (Kelly), Caldwell, Idaho; Bobbi Brooks, Wickenburg, Arizona; Forest Brooks, Ashland; Harland Brooks, Portland. She had 12 great-grandchildren, Claire Steward, Raina Trotter, Trick Smith, Kallyn Wilkins, Kade Wilkins, Wyatt Wilson, Hunter Wilson, Reagan Brooks, Lillianne Brooks, Charlize Wilkins, Enzo Ritchie and Everjean Ritchie.
At her request, no services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Gilliam County 4-H Leadership Association, PO Box 707, Condon, Oregon 97823.
