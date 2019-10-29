Helix
March 26, 1931 — October 29, 2019
Phyllis Schuening was born on March 26, 1931, to Ivan and Marguerite Richardson. She left this world on October 29, 2019, to join the love of her life, Harry Schuening.
Phyllis met Harry when she was an usher at the Rivoli Theater. When she was 16 and he was 17, they eloped to Idaho and then made their home in Helix. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage before Harry passed in 2014.
Phyllis spent most of her life as a housewife and mother. She and Harry raised four daughters. When Phyllis was in her 40s, and all the girls were in school, she returned to school herself and received her GED. When the girls all left home, she decided to find a job to keep her busy. She became one of the cooks for the Helix School District for several years and also clerked at Sunshine Hallmark.
Phyllis enjoyed her grandkids, and watching them grow up was such a pleasure to her. She spent many hours at the Helix pool watching swim lessons, and always kept her cookie jar full for them.
She was the mayor for the city of Helix, where she was instrumental in the building of the city’s water tower. She was also a member of the Helix Community Church, Women’s Club, and JC Club.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Harry, her parents, and her sister, Joyce DeMessemaker. She is survived by her four daughters: Leslie Walborn (Dave), Terrie Rickman (Jess), Kim Ayala (George), and Tammie Parker (Larry); six grandchildren: Michael, Michele, Christopher, Brian, Nick and Jeremy; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of both Juniper House and Suttle Care for their kindness and caring during her time at their facilities.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Helix Cemetery on November 2, 2019, at 12 p.m. A gathering for family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. at the home of Larry and Tammie Parker in Helix.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Phyllis’s memory to the Helix Scholarship Fund or the Helix Community Church.
Burns Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
