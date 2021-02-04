Pilot Rock
December 10, 1939 — February 3, 2021
Phyllis “Yvonne” Hughes, 81, of Pilot Rock, Oregon, passed away on February 3, 2021. She was born to parents William and Rayella Murphy on December 10, 1939.
Yvonne worked at the Pendleton Woolen Mills as a weaver for 20-plus years. She then worked at St. Anthony Hospital as a cook; after 15 years of service, she retired.
She enjoyed crocheting, reading, putting puzzles together and watching action movies.
Yvonne married William Copeland and had two children, a daughter Patricia Michelle Hathcock (Copeland) and a son William Welcome Copeland. They divorced and Yvonne later married Harold Hughes Jr. They raised one daughter, Rayella Hughes (Walker).
Yvonne is survived by daughters Patricia and Rayella and son William, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Harold Hughes Jr., father William Murphy, mother Rayella Murphy, brother Robert Murphy and sister Cathy Bell.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnmortuary.com.
