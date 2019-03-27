Hermiston
December 8, 1942 — March 25, 2019
Preston E. “Skip” Jones of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on December 8, 1942, in Oakridge, Oregon, to parents Merle and Wanda Creason Jones. He died on March 25, 2019, in Spokane, Washington, at the age of 76.
Skip was raised and attended school in Oakridge, Oregon, graduating in the class of 1961. He served two tours in Vietnam in the Marine Corps as a crew chief on medivac missions, where he earned numerous medals and awards.
He was honorably discharged and in 1967 he married Donna Fitzsimons. They were blessed with two children, Denise and Christopher, and later divorced. Skip married Kristie Latham in 1986 where he gained two more children, Denyce and Daryn Brutke.
By trade, Skip was a welder, metal fabricator and journeyman sheet metal worker. In 1990, Skip and Kristie opened P.J.’s Trailer and Transport Refrigeration Repair. They sold the business in 2017 and retired.
Skip enjoyed the mountains, hunting, fishing and looking for gold mines in the Oakridge area. He founded Pointman Ministries of Umatilla County in 2007 and was an ordained minister, serving as associate pastor of the Cowboy Church USR. Skip was the foundation behind The Glory Riders of Oregon, always there with a helping hand. His compassion, concern and care for others touched and blessed the lives of so many.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kristie Jones, Hermiston, Ore.; son Christopher Jones and wife Mary, and grandsons Tommy and Scotty, of Raynham, Mass.; daughter Denice Jones Gagne and grandsons Zackery and Conner of Rocky Hill, Conn.; daughter Denyce and husband Vern Kelly, and granddaughters Mikayla and Martee, of Hermiston; son Daryn Brutke and wife Janell, a grandson Will and granddaughter Ally, of Amity, Ore.; sister Sandra Halter, Culver, Ore.; brother Steve Jones, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
Skip was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Jerry Halter.
A celebration of life service with a dinner to follow will be Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Hermiston Assembly of God, 730 E. Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Skip’s memory to The Glory Riders of Oregon, 80122 S. Edwards Road, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Skip with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Arrangements by Burns Mortuary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.