Curitiba, Brazil
Dec. 10, 1975 — June 20, 2021
Priscila Sermann O’Grady passed away from complications of COVID in Curitiba, Brazil, on June 20, 2021.
Priscila was born in Curitiba, Brazil on Dec. 10, 1975, to parents Lucia Izabel Czerwonka Sermann and Alexandre Sermann Filho. She attended schools in Curitiba, Brazil, and held a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the Pontifical Catholic University of Parana. At the graduate level, she studied human resources, tertiary education methodology, autism therapy and neuropsychology.
She lived in Curitiba and Cascavel in Brazil and in Pendleton, Oregon, for four years. After a kidney transplant in 2015, Priscila remained in her hometown of Curitiba until her death.
In the 1990s, Priscila was the first Rotary exchange student from her Rotary region to Warsaw, Poland, and remained active in Rotary for the duration of her life. She learned to speak Polish and was able to explore the ethnicity of her mother’s family more closely during her year there.
During her childhood and teenage years, she took part in the Sao Judas Tadeau Scout Troop in Curitiba, an interest and activity she shared with her daughter Phiona O’Grady.
Priscila had been a life-long member of the First Presbyterian Church and attended the ABBA Christian Church in Curitiba upon her death. While living in Pendleton, Priscila attended and worked at the Pendleton Faith Center.
Priscila came to Pendleton to assist her family, Sam and Clarissa Clark, with their children. It is here that Priscila met her husband, Patrick O’Grady. After a brief return to Brazil, Priscila and Patrick married and returned to Pendleton where they shared several happy years together.
In recent years, Priscila worked at the Therapeutic Institute in Curitiba as a psychologist assisting families, children with autism and ADHD, and saw patients in her own clinic. As well, she participated in her local Chesed Association assisting adoptive parents and children.
Priscila was laid to rest on June 21, 2021, at the Sermann family gravesite in Curitiba, Brazil.
She is survived by her mother Lucia, sister Lucila, brother-in-law Ricardo and niece Elizabeth in Curitiba; brother Luciano and sister-in-law Luciane and nephews Lucas and Bruno in San Sebastian, Spain; daughter Phiona O’Grady and husband Patrick O’Grady in Pendleton, Oregon; as well as by the Surek family in Curitiba, Brazil, Lisbon, Portugal, and Westerville, Ohio, and the O’Grady-Hart families in Pendleton.
Priscila was an extrovert and found it easy to befriend others. She lived a happy life and will be missed by all who knew her and remembered by her kind heart and broad smile.
A celebration of her life will be held in late August in Pendleton.
