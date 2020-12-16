Pendleton
July 24, 1941 — December 10, 2020
Robert Grady Hickey was born July 24, 1941, in Morenci, Arizona, to Jay and Della Hickey. He graduated from Hermiston High School in 1960 where he enjoyed playing football and track. He then served with the Marines from 1960 to 1964.
Grady married Judith (Judy) Woodward in 1965 until they separated in 2014 but remained good friends. He retired after 23 years with the Pendleton Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT.
Grady enjoyed being a karate Instructor, trips to the coast and to see family, wood whittling, playing his guitar and singing with family and friends, taking care of his yard and camping. He will always be remembered for his heroism as a Marine and Pendleton EMT/firefighter.
Grady is survived by his wife, Judith E. Hickey of Ritzville, Washington; his children, Derald Hickey of Pendleton, Marc (Karen “Bowman”) Hickey of Ritzville, Washington, Tara Hickey of St. Helens, Oregon, and Carla Hickey of Pendleton, Oregon; his siblings, Jerolee (Kay) Hickey of Starbuck, Washington, Enoch Hickey of Pendleton, Oregon, Sharon (Ron) Waters of Lyons, Oregon, and Virginia “Ginger” (Gary) Watson of Salem, Oregon; three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Della Hickey; and brother, Phillip Hickey.
Services will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021, location pending check for updates at www.burnsmortuary.com. Memorial contributions in his memory to Toby Keith-Wounded Warrior Project, or American Diabetes Association. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.