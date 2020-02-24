Hermiston
October 29, 1932 — February 15, 2020
Rachel "Carleen" Hottendorf of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on October 29, 1932, in Ware County, Georgia, to parents Willie and Susie White Rowell. She died on February 15, 2020, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 87 years.
Carleen was raised and attended school in Georgia. She moved to Baker City, Oregon, in 1952. Carleen was united in marriage to Dick Truscott on May 23, 1953, in Pendleton, Oregon, at the First Christian Church. They settled on the ranch on Auburn Road, Baker City, Oregon, where they lived throughout their entire marriage. Dick passed away Oct 1, 1977, at Big Lookout Mountain, Durkee Oregon, area while deer hunting and had a heart attack.
Carleen stayed at the ranch until October 1979 when she moved to Pendleton. She had a job working at Hatfields in Pendleton. On June 7 1980, Carleen married Leonard Hottendorf in Baker City, Oregon. They lived at the feed lot in Hermiston, Oregon, where Leonard worked before moving to Baker City for a short time. They returned to Hermiston in 1981 and Carleen went to work for Lamb Weston in 1984. Leonard joined her at Lamb Weston later that year. She worked there for 15 years, retiring in 1997. Her husband Leonard passed away February 13, 2003.
After retiring Carleen volunteered work for the Hermiston Senior Center, Stanfield Senior Center, Umatilla County Fair Board, SMART Reading program Stanfield. She enjoyed cooking, baking, fishing, helping and caring for others, playing cards and most of all she cherished time with her family. Carleen was a member of the Stanfield Baptist Church, Stanfield, Oregon.
She is survived by her son, Rusty Truscott, Baker City, Oregon; daughters Gail Hersey, Florida, and Lynn VanDorn, Pendleton, Oregon; son-in-law Larry Koeller, Pendleton, Oregon; sisters Doris Bryant, Hermiston, Oregon, and Carol Spell, Georgia; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Carleen was preceded in death by her parents; late husbands Richard "Dick" Truscott (married 1953-1977) and Leonard Hottendorf (married 1980-2003); a son, Randy Truscott; a daughter, Susan Koeller; three brothers, Carl Rowell, Vernon (Olis) Hersey and Willie (Iona) Hersey; and daughter-in-law Eva Truscott.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel, Hermiston, Oregon. Burial will be at a later date at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Baker, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Carleen to the following: Hermiston Senior Center, Umatilla County Fair, and The American Cancer Society, c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Carleen with her family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
