Hermiston
February 11, 1949 — March 3, 2019
Randy A. Chandler of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on February 11, 1949, in Ellensburg, Washington, to parents Thomas and Helen Slater Chandler. He died on March 3, 2019, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 70 years.
Randy was raised and attended school in Milton-Freewater, Oregon. He joined the United States Navy and served in Vietnam until his honorable discharge.
Randy returned home and went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad in the signal department. He later worked as a chemical weapons handler at the Umatilla Chemical Depot until retiring in 2014.
Randy was married Susan Rogers on May 1, 2009, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He was a longtime member of the Eagles Lodge. Randy enjoyed bowling, throwing darts, traveling, visiting family and trips to the coast.
He is survived by his wife Susan Chandler, Hermiston, Ore.; son Coy Chandler, Ontario, Ore.; daughter Marjorie Chandler, Mexico; stepdaughter Melissa Ketelson (Brian), Irrigon, Ore.; brother Dale Chandler (Anne), Wenatchee, Wash.; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, brother Larry Chandler and a stepdaughter, Misty Rogers.
A celebration of life service with military honors will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 12 noon at the Country Church, 32742 Diagonal Road, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Those who wish may make contributions in Randy’s memory to Vange John Memorial Hospice or Parkinson’s Research.
Please share memories of Randy with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
