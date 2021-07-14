Hermiston
Oct. 7, 1938 — July 11, 2021
Raymond Arthur Casteel of Hermiston was born Oct. 7, 1938, in Pendleton, Oregon. He passed away in Hermiston on July 11, 2021, at the age of 82.
First and foremost Ray was an amazing father, a visionary and craftsman. He could see it in his mind and then just build it, and as usual everything came out beautiful. He was a truck driver for many years. He was also a big-time practical joker and no joke was off limits. He loved making his friends and family laugh.
Ray enjoyed fishing, listening to 1960s country music, his family, and spending time with his friends Ben, Larry and Judy, whose friendship has lasted over the last 50 years. He loved all animals and always dreamed of having a pet raccoon.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Evelyn Casteel.
He is survived by a brother, Jim Casteel; two sisters, Mary Casteel and Ruth Casteel; two daughters, Lorrie Sandoval and Patty Hackler; nine grandchildren, Pete Casteel, Ray Casteel, Robert Casteel, Josh Davis, Brandie Casteel, T.J. Sandoval, Nichole Stratton, Melissa McAllister and Angelica Romero; and 11 beautiful great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
