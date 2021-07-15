Walla Walla

May 19, 1926 — June 28, 2021

Raymond Cox, 95, of Walla Walla, Washington, and formerly of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, passed away June 28, 2021.

Ray was born in Milton-Freewater on May 19, 1926. He graduated from McLoughlin Union High School and joined the Navy the next day.

After the war, he returned to Milton-Freewater. He married Pauline Key in October 1951 at the Milton-Freewater Christian Church.

Ray was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Milton-Freewater for a 39-year career. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working in his shop and yard.

He is survived by his wife Pauline; son Kerry (Virginia) of Clarkston; daughter Gayle Gaddis (Jon) of Walla Walla; three grandchildren; and a great-grandson. He is also survived by his sisters Maxine Brumbach and Marian Weis, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the Weston Cemetery on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Milton-Freewater Christian Church through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.

