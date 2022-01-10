Raymond Wilson Grace, age 84, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Heppner, Oregon. Ray was born on Sept. 17, 1937, to Homer and Vivian Grace in Methow, Washington. Ray loved to travel the world, exploring new countries and learning about different areas of the world. Ray helped build the Plywood Plant and Sawmill in Heppner, he worked in Saudi Arabia building desalination plants, he helped to build the Guri Dam in Venezuela, and also worked alongside his son in Hawaii.
Ray was a professional engineer by trade; he was an inventor and was always looking for ways to improve different tools and machines to make them more useful. Ray was a part of CSEPP (Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program) and he also served time as the Morrow County commissioner. He loved classical music and was never hesitant to share his true feelings with those around him. Ray was an amazing artist, and was also a published writer, writing a book on grief after losing his second wife Nona, and a book on politics which was a passion of his.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Grace and Vivian (Snyder) Grace, and his second wife Nona Grace.
Ray is survived by his son Clay and his wife Lolita Grace, Daughter Meschelle and her husband Hal Whitaker, and two brothers Mike Grace and Dave Grace. Ray also left behind three grandchildren Missy and her husband Paul Miller, Stephanie and her husband Nick Griffitts, and Shaun and her husband Casey Picard, and seven great-grandchildren Ashley Miller, Wyatt Miller, Gracie Griffitts, Harper Griffitts, Madelynn Griffitts, Bailey Picard, and Captain Picard.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sweeney Mortuary in Heppner, OR. Graveside Services will follow at Heppner Masonic Cemetery at 1:00pm.
