Raymond J. Slabik of Pilot Rock died suddenly on Sept. 19, 2021, at the age of 93. Ray is preceded in death by his parents, John and Stella Slabik; brothers, Walter and George Slabik; and sisters Victoria Nowlin and Marie Thackeray.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Mary Lue; six nieces and nephews; as well as many extended family and friends.
Ray has been a 65-year resident of Pilot Rock and worked at the mill operating heavy equipment. He also was an avid elk and deer hunter.
Ray was a Korean War veteran and was very proud to have served his country. He was very active with the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Ray’s Catholic faith, his church, and serving his community were very important to him throughout his lifetime.
Recitation of the rosary for Ray will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at 6 p.m. at St. Helen Catholic Church, 740 S.W. Birch St., Pilot Rock. Mass of Christian burial is Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. at St. Helen Catholic Church, followed by a graveside burial at the Pilot Rock Cemetery. Refreshments will be served afterwards at the church.
Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Share online condolences with the family at burnsmortuary.com.
