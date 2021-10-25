May 18, 1927 — Sept. 5, 2021
Heppner
Raymond Jesse French was born May 18, 1927, to Rose Hirl and Herbert French at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton. He died Sept. 5, 2021, at Willow Creek Terrace Assisted Living in Heppner.
Raymond spent his early childhood at the family ranch on Big Butter Creek attending Lena school. His father passed away when he was 9 years old. He attended St. Joseph's Academy in Pendleton for one year following his father's death. The family moved to Heppner where he spent the rest of his school years. During high school he met a cute Condon cheerleader, Norma Denton.
Immediately following graduation, he enlisted into the U.S. Navy. Following basic training, he volunteered for the naval aviation program and was in Seattle, Washington, completing his last six weeks of bomber pilot training to ship out to the South Pacific when WW II ended. He was honorably discharged and returned home to marry Norma Oct. 26, 1946. They moved back to his childhood home and built a herd of horned Herefords. They would have been married 75 years this October.
Raymond was committed to his faith, community, his industry, state and country. Some of his contributions include president of the Oregon Cattlemen's Association, chairmanships of the Morrow County Livestock Growers, Heppner Soil and Water Conservation District, Morrow County School board and member of the Columbia Blue Mountain Resource and Conservation Development Association board and USDA Forest Service Advisory board. He served as director and then district vice president of the National Cattlemen's Association, and director of the Pendleton Production Credit Bank. He was a volunteer and served on the Heppner Rodeo Board.
He served as an Oregon State representative for District 59. He was elected as a Morrow County commissioner. He dedicated service to St. Patrick's Catholic Church from the time he was an altar boy to teaching adult Bible study classes and was eventually nominated for the Wall of Honor at the church, following in his mother's footsteps. He was a member and trustee of the Heppner Elks Lodge, member of Heppner Chamber of Commerce, American Legion and Willow Creek Country Club.
Acknowledgements of his dedication include Morrow County Cattleman of the Year, Heppner Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award, Grand Marshal of the Oregon Trail Pro Rodeo, honorary member of the National Block and Bridle Club, and Distinguished Service Award as a charter member of the Oregon State University Withycombe Club.
With Norma's encouragement, he enjoyed learning to dance and play golf, television service was a long time coming to the ranch. His favorite programs were football and baseball games, “Star Trek” and “Jeopardy.” The family also knew not to interrupt Paul Harvey on the radio. He and Norma were avid fans of Heppner High School events, still frequenting many sports games after retirement. He enjoyed meeting his friends downtown to visit and have morning coffee everyday. While living on the ranch, a Sunday tradition included mass in Heppner, a stop downtown to buy candy bars for Norma and his daughters and a Sunday newspaper for himself — all for 25 cents!
He is survived by his wife and three daughters, Karen Wood (Joe) of Tigard, Verina Schiller (Tony) of Round Rock, Texas, and Susan French (Matthew Greenup) of Heppner; sisters, Dorothy O'Rourke, Pendleton, and Francine Evans, Irrigon; nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. His parents and brother, Joe French, preceded him in death.
With consideration for the health of Raymond's family and community, funeral services will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the Raymond French family, Susan French, 84176 French Lane, Heppner, OR 97836, or online to Sweeney Mortuary at sweeneymortuary.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Church, P.O. Box 633, Pioneer Memorial Hospital, P.O. Box 9, Willow Creek Terrace Assisted Living, 400 Frank Gilliam Drive, or Heppner Elks Lodge, P.O. Box 494, all in Heppner, OR 97836.
