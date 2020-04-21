Redmond, Washington
May 10, 1944 — March 5, 2020
Raymond L. Hughes passed from this life peacefully at 11:40 a.m., March 5, 2020, at Overlake Hospital, Bellevue, Washington.
Raymond L. Hughes was born May 10, 1944, to Jay and Marie Hughes in Bend, Oregon. Ray lived with his twin sisters, his mother and father in Unity, Oregon, his dad’s first U.S. Forest Service Ranger District, and Rager Ranger Station in the Ochoco Mountains, until they moved to Pendleton, when Ray was age 11.
Ray played center on the basketball team and high jumped in track for Pendleton High School. He played trumpet in the school’s concert and marching band. He played his guitar, as well, in his church’s youth group. Ray graduated from Pendleton High School in May 1962.
Ray attended Westmont Bible College with his basketball scholarship and graduated in May 1966. Then he attended San Jose State, where he earned his master’s degree in business, graduating in May 1967.
Ray landed his fist job with Safeco Insurance, working in western California and his favorite, Seattle, Washington, where he remained until he retired in May 2018.
Ray married Lili, from Western Canada, and coached their daughter, Natasha, which prepared her for her volleyball scholarship to Honolulu, Hawaii.
Ray and Lili shared their love of Southern Gospel music concerts, traveling from Canada to Branson, Indiana; and to Visalia, California; even several Southern Gospel musical cruises; and this past summer to the “Ark.” They enjoyed long trips north into Canada’s interior in their small yacht each summer, usually with another couple. They loved returning to the small seaports whose families hosted sea travelers, sharing their own sea catches, showing pictures, and telling their sea yarns.
Ray leaves Lili, his wife, Redmond, Washington; Natasha, stepdaughter, Honolulu, Hawaii; Rosa Lee Pfeiffer, sister, Pendleton; and Abe Ghaffari, brother-in-law, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Parents Jay and Marie Hughes, sisters Rose Marie Ghaffari and Martha A. Hughes, and brother-in-law Robert W. Pfeiffer preceded him in death.
Ray’s Celebration of Life is postponed due to the pandemic.
By Ray’s request, please give memorial contributions to The Floyd & Delores Jones Cancer Institute at Virginia Mason, 1100 Ninth Ave., Seattle, WA 98101.
Condolences may be sent to: Lili Hughes, 24026 N.E. 29th St., Sammamish, WA 98074; or Lee Pfeiffer, 46 N.E. Mount Hebron Drive, Pendleton, OR 97801. Family and friends may stop by Lee Pfieffer's home in person if they call in advance.
