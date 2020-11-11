Pendleton
November 18, 1946 — October 26, 2020
Paul Shelton was born in Seymour, Texas. He passed away on October 26, 2020, at 73 years old.
He was born to Juanita (Harper) Bradshaw. He was the oldest of seven kids. Paul has resided in many places, including Texas, California, Sweet Home, Portland and Pendleton.
He was in the Navy, serving from 1964 to 1968. He worked in the auto body industry most of his life. He loved the mountains. Paul lived as an old biker and loved it.
Paul is preceded in death by his mama, Juanita Bradshaw, daughter Rene Shelton, and many other family and friends.
He is survived by his daughters Raynita Hunt of Tennessee and Darla Shelton of Oregon; son Rudi Shelton; brother Bubba Shelton of Chester, California; sisters Sue (Don) Johnson of Sweet Home, Trudie (Les) Zemmer of Baker City, Judy Nord of Pendleton, Kim (Felcity) Wilson of Springfield and his sister/wife Cindy (Kenny) Phillips of Pendleton; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Paul will be missed by all. At his request there will be no services.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
