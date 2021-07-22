Pendleton
Oct. 7, 1954 — July 17, 2021
Raymond Wise went home to be with Jesus on July 17, 2021, at the age of 66.
Raymond was born to Joe Merideth and Francis Mae Wise on Oct. 7, 1954, in Walla Walla, Washington. At the time of his birth he had three siblings, Brenda Fay (Elliot), Joe Edward Wise and Carol Ann (Megy). After his birth three other sisters were born, Juanita Beverly (Fauser), Debbie Darlene (Carlson) and Vivian Diane (Keene). All of his siblings are still living.
The family lived in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, where Raymond graduated from McLoughlin High School. In 1988, while living in Pendleton, he met Teri Leanne Wood. They fell in love and married in 1991, where they lived together in love until his death.
Raymond worked for the Pendleton Woolen Mills for 33 years. Lung cancer forced his retirement.
Raymond liked fishing, camping, baseball (the Mets), football (the Seahawks), the color blue and raisin oatmeal cookies. He loved his Lord, Jesus the Christ.
The other loves of his life were, of course, his wife Teri; his parents (deceased); his son Joshua Raymond Wise and his daughter-in-law Becky; his grandchildren Kegan, Finley and Miles; his siblings (six) and their spouses; and his dog Houston. If I missed any, Raymond, please forgive me.
If you had a chance to friend my brother and you didn’t take it, you missed out on something special. Raymond was a man who lived by strong godly principles and values. He was someone you could trust with your life. He loved deeply and was loyal and compassionate.
Say hello to Jesus face-to-face for us, brother. We will miss you until we are together again.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
