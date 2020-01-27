Hermiston
November 8, 1944 — January 24, 2020
Raymond Stanley Thomas of Hermiston was born November 8, 1944, in Portland, Oregon, the son of Clarence and Marcia (Gibbs) Thomas. He passed away in Hermiston on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the age of 75.
Ray grew up and attended school in the Portland area. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army for three years. He then returned to Portland where resided until the late 1980s. In the Portland area he worked in the coffee industry for 20 years, first as a salesman and later as a district manager.
In 1988, Ray and Sally purchased Vern’s Distribution and they soon thereafter moved to Pendleton. In 2000, the couple relocated to Hermiston where they have resided for the past 20 years. In 2005, they sold the business to their son Christopher so they could retire and travel.
Ray enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling and snowbirding to the Palm Desert area for the past 15 years.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sally; daughter Jody and husband Sean Grant, and sons Dylan and David; son Chris and wife Kaleen Thomas, and sons Jack and Adam; and sister Sandra Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Marcia, and a granddaughter, Jenna Thomas.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Maxwell Siding Pavilion, 255 N. First St., Hermiston, Ore. A private family burial was in Washtucna Pioneer Memorial Cemetery in Washtucna, Wash.
In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorial donations be made to the Hermiston Warming Station.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
