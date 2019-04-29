Hermiston
November 15, 1960 — April 24, 2019
Rebecca D. Russell was born on November 15, 1960, in La Mesa, California, to parents Dean Filener and Jessie Walker. She died on April 24, 2019, at her home in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 58 years.
Rebecca was raised in Kansas, attending schools in Valley Center, Kansas. She graduated from Valley Center High School in the class of 1978. Rebecca then attended Fort Hays College where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in photography.
She moved to Nyssa, Oregon, in 1982 where she married Gary Russell on March 21, 1987. They moved to Portland, Oregon, in 1987 and later Prineville, Oregon, before settling in Hermiston, Oregon, in 2012, where they have lived since.
Rebecca enjoyed quilting, hunting, fishing, butterflies, hummingbirds, gardening and photography. She was a longtime advocate and supporter of World Vision International.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Russell, Hermiston, Ore.; mother Jessie Walker, Pendleton, Ore.; sons William Russell, Richland, Wash., Mitchell Russell, Troutdale, Ore., and Jeremiah Russell, Jacksonville, Fla.; daughters Genie Ross, Portland, Ore., and Rebecca Ramer, Vancouver, Wash.; brothers William Filener, Broken Arrow, Okla., David Filener, Tuscan, Ariz., and Randall Melton, Pendleton, Ore.; sisters Mary Powell-McConnell, Tuscan, Ariz., Cynthia Russell, La Grande, Ore., Julia Flynn, Pendleton, Ore., and Willa Wallace, Pendleton, Ore.; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her father.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Rebecca’s memory to World Vision International at www.wvi.org
Please share memories of Rebecca with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
