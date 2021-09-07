Rema Alene Fleener of Hermiston was born Jan. 19, 1916, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Fred and Chrissie (Mahoney) Walters. She passed away in Hermiston on Sept. 3, 2021, at the age of 105.
Rema was brought up on a cattle ranch at Three Creek, Idaho until the age of twelve. At that time, her folks purchased a large, well known ranch in Beulah, Oregon. She loved the ranch livestock, especially the horses, until late into her life. She met her husband, Robert Fleener, whose folks owned a ranch in nearby Juntura, Oregon. The couple were united in marriage in Payette, Idaho, on Feb. 14, 1942. The couple then moved to Hermiston, Oregon.
Rema was a school teacher and taught for the Vale and Hermiston School Districts for a total of 38 years. She belonged to the Oregon Retired Education Association, Eastern Star and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Fleener in February of 2001. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Milas; sisters, Pearl and Ella May.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews and special friends, Norris and Kathy Forabee.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Sept. 8, 2021, at the Hermiston Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
Family suggest memorial donations in Rema’s memory be made to the Agape House P.O. Box 1723 Hermiston, OR 97838 or the Eastern Oregon Foundation EOU Fleener-Gould Scholarship One University Blvd., La Grande, OR 97850.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.