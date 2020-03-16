Heppner
September 8, 1927 — March 7, 2020
Rev. Gerald W. “Gerry” Condon was born in Dublin, Ireland, on September 8, 1927, to James and Anne Jane Hawkins Condon. When still a baby, Father Gerry suffered a severe illness, enough so that doctors and his mother did not expect him to survive. Anne’s strong belief in the intercession of the saints led her to dedicate his tiny being to St. Therese of Lisieux. This initiated a strong bond with this saint for his 92 years. (In fact, his final stage drama was "The Little Way of St. Therese.")
He attended St. Patrick College in Thurles, Ireland, where he was ordained at the St. Patrick Cathedral on June 12, 1955. His assignments were with the Diocese of Baker: 1955 - assistant pastor, St. Patrick, Lakeview; 1959 – pastor, St. John, and chaplain of 636 AC&W Squadron, Condon; 1960 – pastor, St. Mary, Wasco; 1969 – pastor, St. Augustine, Merrill; 1973 – pastor, Blessed Sacrament, and director of the Campaign for Human Development; 1980 – pastor, St. Patrick, Lakeview; 1986 – pastor, St. Joseph, Prineville, and pastor, St. Patrick, Heppner; 1993 reappointed pastor, St. Patrick and St. William, Heppner and Ione. He retired in January 2013.
Father Condon was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Matthew in 1917, brother Cyril in 1924, sister Ena in 1930, sister Sylvia in 1990, and sister Freddie in 2009.
Father Gerry is survived by good friend Mary Thunder of Ireland, who with her husband, Niall, shared a special bond with Father for many years, and many parishioners who love him dearly, as well as the communities of Heppner and Ione.
A vigil and recitation of the Holy Rosary for the repose of the soul of Father Condon will be at 7 P.M. Thursday, March 19, at St. Patrick Church in Heppner. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated by His Lordship Bishop Liam Carey, Rev. Father Richard Fischer (Vicar General), Rev. Father Thankachan Joseph, and the priests of the Diocese of Baker on Friday, March 20 at noon at the church, followed by a concluding service and burial at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
Contributions in Father’s name may be sent to St. Patrick Catholic Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 663, Heppner, OR 97836, or to St. William Catholic Church Memorial Fund, also P.O. Box 663, Heppner, OR 97836.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at sweeneymortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.