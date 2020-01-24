Pilot Rock
September 15, 1958 — January 19, 2020
Rhonda Irene Weaver, “Meany Weaver,” 61, of Pilot Rock, died Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She was born September 15, 1958, in Tacoma, Washington, a daughter of Roger E. and Sharon J. (Taylor) Weaver.
Viewing will be Friday, January 31, 2020, at 5 p.m., with a funeral service at 6 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pilot Rock, Ore. A meal for family and close friends will follow the services. A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Fox Valley Cemetery, Lyons, Ore.
Rhonda completed high school through a GED program and then studied on with bookkeeping and accounting. She was a finisher at Keystone RV Co. as well as a mason and homemaker. Rhonda was also a traveler. She lived in Germany, Oregon, Ohio, Texas and others. Her first marriage was to Jack D. Wright, Wheelersburg, Ohio, and second for 36 years to Larry D. Martin, California, however, she passed as a single daughter of God.
Rhonda is survived by her daughter Charlotte L. and son-in-law Jack E. Sholes, and grandson Joshua E. Sholes of Vernonia, Ore., and sisters Wanda M. Woodruff, Oregon, Jackie L. Baney, Oregon, and Tammy J. Leatherman, Ohio. She was preceded in death by grandparents Ronald B. and Alice M. (Slack) Weaver, Ohio, and Lewis E. and June E. (Erickson) Taylor, Montana/Oregon; granddaughter Chelsea J. Sholes, Oregon; parents Roger E. and Sharon J. (Taylor) Weaver, Ohio/Oregon; siblings Judy A. Weaver, Washington, Julie L. Weaver, Ohio, and Danny E. Weaver, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and greats; and her kitty loves Thumper and Tiny.
Rhonda was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Relief Society. She was an avid cat lover and supported the ASPCA for many years. Rhonda also was a “rockhound” and loved to travel searching.
Thank you to Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, for their wonderful service to our family. Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
