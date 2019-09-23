Pendleton
January 14, 1940 — September 20, 2019
Richard Chavez, age 79, passed away in his home on Friday, September 20, surrounded by his family.
Richard was born January 14, 1940, to Bartolo and Cora (Trujillo) Chavez in Lovell, Wyoming, the youngest of five children. The family relocated to Nyssa, Oregon, when he was 8 years old. He attended schools in Nyssa.
Once completing high school, he attended meat cutting school in Boise, Idaho. After working at various locations he and a friend decided to try their hand at mill work. His first job was in Wallowa, Oregon. This move would change is life forever. In February 1963 he met Myrna Hammack, and in August the same year they married and began their 56 years of marriage.
In 1964 the couple welcomed their first daughter, Regina, followed by a second daughter, Paula, in 1968. In 1974 their family was completed with their third daughter, Donna.
Richard worked at various mills, eventually landing his family in Pilot Rock; he would not stay long in the mill industry as he had always aspired to work in law enforcement. While working night shifts he began working in the reserve program and later graduated from the Oregon Public Safety Academy. He retired holding the position of Pilot Rock’s chief of police.
His life’s focus however, was always his family. He was a devoted husband, father and a proud grandpa of his only grandchild, Ethan. He spent many hours readying Ethan for the school bus pickup and serving as the taxi to his many activities. He was especially proud when Ethan married his best friend Tori, just as he had done 55 years earlier.
In 2004 he was devastated by the loss of his youngest daughter Donna. His life was changed forever but through his belief in Christ, the love of his family and the support of his best friend Joe Harrison, he was able to learn a new normal. We know he has joined his “baby” girl and they are fishing together again, telling big stories and trying to outdo one another.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Donna Chavez, brothers George, Johnny and Bert Chavez, nieces Dawn and JoAnn Chavez, and great-nieces Jennifer Prince and Brandi Tippet.
He is survived by his wife Myrna; daughters Regina (Ron) Packard and Paula (Roger) Hall; grandson Ethan and Tori Colvard; sister Nellie Bernard; numerous nieces and nephews; and special family friend Robin Mattison.
He was cherished by his family and will always remain a constant for his compassionate, forgiving nature. He loved completely without reservation.
Donations can be made to CAPECO’s Food Share Program or your local animal shelter.
Services will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Family burial will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, in Enterprise, Ore.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.