April 14, 1946 — May 3, 2019
Dick (Richard Dean) Justus rode into the sunset of this life on May 3, 2019. He passed peacefully after fighting valiantly over this year with grace and humor. Dick was 73 years old. He was born the second child to Curley and Evelyn Justus on April 14, 1946, in Baker City, Ore.
Dick was raised on a dairy farm and graduated from Hermiston High School in 1965. He “cowboyed” in the Hermiston-Boardman area during the 1960s. Dick worked for Harris Pine Mills, Marlette and Prowler. In 1979 to 1983 Dick and Sharon (his wife) ran the Mallard Creek Outfitters in Elk City, Idaho.
Dick married Sharon Whitsett on November 25, 1972. Dick gained a stepson, Jeff Evans, and his daughter, Jodi Ann (Justus) Satterfield of Citrus Hills, Calif. Grandchildren are Ian and Ella McDonald and Justin Evans. Dick was blessed with many nieces and a nephew and their children. Dick and Sharon later divorced but remained friends.
He is survived by his older sister, Carol A. Justus of Milton-Freewater, and his younger brother, Steve Justus of Corvallis, Ore. Birchie Westerlund was his beloved companion of 25 years.
Dick was a talented artist and did leather tooling. He made two saddles.
Dick backpacked Europe and was enthralled with the art in the Louvre in Paris and the Hermitage in St. Petersburg, Russia. He was an avid reader of Clive Cussler and James Patterson.
Dick lived simply and did not have to keep up with others.
Dick and Birchie loved to go to yard sales and second-hand stores. He loved fishing, watching the Seahawk games, and weekends at the Oregon coast. Dick did not like his Life Flight helicopter rides to hospitals.
Dick was a member of the Eagles and he was Santa Claus, hid the Easter eggs, and decorated for Hawaiian Days and Halloween. He washed many dishes at the Eagles.
Dick was a one-man comic show and, with a little fortification, he could tell jokes all night long.
He was known as “Tricky Dickie,” “Uncle Buck,” and “Dickers” to family and friends. He had a heart of gold who moved many a friend. He helped his aunt and sister when they had health issues.
Dick handled his dying with dignity and humor. He will be sorely missed.
Dick’s funeral will be at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave. in Pendleton, at 11:00 on Sunday, May 19 with a “Celebration of his Life” at the Eagles, where a meal will be served.
He will be buried on Monday, May 20 at 10:00 in Olney Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
