Richard E. “Rich” Geer of Stanfield was born on Dec. 16, 1940, in Hermiston to parents, Robert and Ethyl Barber Geer. He died on Aug. 29, 2021, in Hermiston at the age of 80 years. Rich graduated from Hermiston High School and then served in the United States Army from 1962 until his honorable discharge in 1963. He worked at the Umatilla Army Depot for many years in the tool crib before retiring in 1990.
Rich married Dorothy Holmes in 1992 and they lived in Hermiston and Umatilla before settling in Stanfield where they have lived for many years. He was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Rich enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and gardening. Rich cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his brother, Jim Geer & wife Laura, Hermiston, Oregon; sister, Betty Pitzer & husband Bob, Kennewick, Washington; stepchildren, Susan Petersen, Brett Brooks, Laurie Longhorn and Katrina Sutherland; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Rich was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy, his parents and a sister, Jerry McComb.
