Pendleton
November 24, 1930 — May 29, 2019
Richard G. Gillette was born in Pendleton November 24, 1930, to Claude and Inez (Withers) Gillette. He passed away in Pendleton on May 29, 2019, surrounded by family at the age of 88.
Richard graduated from Pendleton High School in 1949 and worked at the furniture factory in Pilot Rock and later for the Pendleton School District as a custodian for 29 years.
Richard married Kathleen Bagnall on July 12, 1962.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Inez and Claude Sr., and by brother Claude Gillette Jr. He is survived by a daughter, Linda (Rod) Mosher; son Steven (Patti) Gillette; daughter Sharon (Doug) Rowe; daughter Christine (Steve) Evans; daughter Julie (Randy) Crawford; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, followed by a reception at the Pendleton Eagles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vange John Memorial Hospice in Richard’s honor.
Burns Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.