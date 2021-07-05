Hermiston
July 12, 1936 — June 11, 2021
Richard James (Jim) Reddington, 84 years of age, passed away June 11, 2021. Jim was born July 12, 1936, in Alamosa, Colorado.
Jim was no stranger to travel and living in various parts of the United States in his youth, growing up a fair amount of his time in the La Grande, Oregon, area. He joined the Navy in August of 1954. Jim did see action in the Korean theater aboard the USS Philippine Sea.
He met his bride-to-be (Donna) in 1956 while on leave. The two struck up a quick romance and were married Dec. 27, 1957. The couple proceeded to build their lives together over the next 63 years, having seven children. Jim and Donna settled in the Hermiston area in 1974, continuing to raise their family and grow his hobby of horses. He looked forward to every spring — “What babies will I get this time?” — always looking for that next gem.
Jim started his own plumbing business in 1979 and worked until he retired in 2001. He was well known in the contractor circles during those years and had a part in many residential and commercial buildings.
He was an avid hunter and sportsman, making several trips to Alaska. He continued to stay active in his retirement and worked their little farm to no end. He enjoyed visits from his kids and the large extended family lineage he and Donna created.
He is survived by his wife Donna; children and spouses Dana and Shari Reddington, Shawn and Jennifer Reddington, Derick and Lisa Reddington, Sebrina and George Drinkard, Devron and Cheri Reddington, Terial and Chris McMasters and Brett and Mari Reddington; 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sister Loretta Davies; and niece Beverly Jenkins.
A celebration of life will be held July 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. at 32738 W. Spearman Road, Hermiston, Oregon. Light refreshments will be provided.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to Center for Dementia Research, Nathan Kline Institute, 140 Old Orangeburg Road, Orangeburg, NY 10962.
