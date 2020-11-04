Haines
December 4, 1946 — October 31, 2020
Richard Leonard "Dick" Herbes was born December 4, 1946, to Leonard Englebert Herbes and Antoinette Ursula Young Herbes in Pendleton, Umatilla County, Oregon. He passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020, at his rural home in Haines, Oregon.
Dick grew up in Pendleton, Oregon, attending St Mary's Catholic Academy and Pendleton High School until his graduation in 1965. He attended college, earning a degree in drafting.
He served honorably in the United States Air Force from June 20, 1966, to April 8, 1970, when he returned to his home in Pendleton.
He met his future wife, Geraldine "Jerry" Johnson, at the neighborhood Safeway store. He was her box boy. They were married on January 6, 1971, in La Grande, Union County, Oregon, by a justice of the peace, and later on September 18 in the Catholic Church.
Dick worked at several different jobs in Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, until the family moved to Baker County in 1977. He became a draftsman for the Oregon Department of Forestry and created maps for the Hells Canyon region.
In the 1980s he began a lengthy relationship with the bicycle industry in Baker County, eventually opening and operating Dick's Bikes and Repairs until his health no longer allowed it.
Dick loved fishing, hunting, reading, singing, and creating things with his hands. He was a carpenter at heart and loved creating crafts in his wood shop. He spent many fishing trips filleting crappie, bass, perch and catfish for all of the family fishermen.
Dick was a quiet, kindhearted man and served his family and friends without fanfare. He was a man of few words, and loved spending time with his family and found great joy in his grandchildren.
Dick is survived by his wife Jerry; sister Colleen Christiansen (Tom); sister-in-law Georgia Herbes; children Rob Herbes (Bahyya) and Anny Welch (Doug); grandchildren Adam, Jordan, Brooke, Cassidy, Jenna, David, Ben, Sarah, Grace, Claire, Brody, Amelia and Matthew; great-grandchildren Eva, Sophie and Rhys; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Antoinette Herbes, brother Edwin, and sister Sister Emily Ann Herbes.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 8-11 a.m. at Gray's West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, Oregon. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Haines Cemetery in Haines, Oregon, beginning at 1 p.m. Father Suresh Telagani of St. Frances de sales Cathedral will be officiating the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association through Gray's West & Co. Pioneer Chapel at 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for the family of Richard, please visit www.grayswestco.com.
