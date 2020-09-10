Joseph
February 12, 1960 — July 16, 2020
Richard Lyle “Ric” Pointer, age 60, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home in Joseph, Oregon, beside his wife.
Richard was born February 12, 1960, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Nora and Ivan Pointer. He graduated from Pendleton High School in 1978 and then completed the RN program at Blue Mountain College.
He excelled in everything he put his mind and heart into. He worked as a nurse for 21 years, then later became a bus driver and driver trainer for Mid-Columbia Bus Company and Joseph Charter School. He always proclaimed that “driving a school bus was the happiest and most fulfilling job he has ever had.” He loved working with middle and high school students the best. He had a great sense of humor, a smile on his face, and loved and respected the students he worked with.
Richard knew no stranger. He practically knew everyone in both his hometown in Pendleton and in Wallowa County. He just loved people and loved helping them out in any way he could. He also loved his church in Joseph and was an active participant in their ministries.
His latest aspiration was to begin a ministry that would deliver meals to those who were homebound or sick. He was a leader in his community in Joseph and served on the city council after just one year of being a resident. He was dedicated to making the community better. Richard had a passion for the outdoors and loved hunting, fishing, boating, and picking huckleberries and mushrooms. His greatest love was for God and his Word. He had a personal relationship with Him through prayer and daily scripture reading.
Richard was proud of and loved his two sons Donovan and Mychael. He was actively involved in their sports, whether he was watching or coaching them in T-ball, baseball, track, wrestling, or anything else they were involved in. He was their number one fan.
On April 22, 2017, Richard married his best friend, Jeanette. He instantly and gratefully acquired six more children: Christopher, Melissa, Renee, Rebecca, Michael and Gabriel; their spouses; and five grandchildren, Rylee, Landon, Taylor, Noah, and Caleb.
He was eagerly expecting the arrival of his grandson, Liam Richard, the son of Donovan and Michelle, and happily accepted Michelle’s son, Gabriel, as a part of the family.
He was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, and friend.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Ivan. He is survived by his mother Nora, sister Deborah, and brothers Patrick and Ivan.
Everyone loved Richard and he will be remembered in all those hearts he touched.
Two memorial services will be held (subject to COVID-19 phases): Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Joseph Baptist Church, 107 N. Main St., Joseph, OR 97846 at 2 o’clock; and Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Pendleton Free Methodist Church, 1711 S.W. 44th St., at 2 o’clock.
Cards or donations may be sent to Jeanette Pointer, P.O. Box 364, Joseph, OR 97846.
