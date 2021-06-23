Hermiston
March 16, 1944 — June 17, 2021
Richard McMullen Edmunds completed his mission here on earth at the age of 77 on June 17, 2021, in Puyallup, Washington.
Richard was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on March 16, 1944. He was raised in Washington state by his parents, Irvin and LaPriel Edmunds. Upon his graduation from Connell High School, Richard was allowed to defer his military service to serve a full time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central British Mission. After completing his church service he served a tour of duty with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he was awarded a Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart.
Richard married his eternal companion Patricia Ruth Holden on Friday the 13th of June 1969 in the Salt Lake Temple. They made their home in Hermiston, Oregon, where they raised their family of four girls and two boys.
Throughout his life, Richard was known for the service he gave to others. He devoted many years to his local church scout troop with The Boy Scouts of America. Richard was forced to retire early from his position at Boise Cascade due to an injury sustained during his service in Vietnam. This allowed him time to give the next 10 years of his life in service to his church as a missionary at the Bishop's Central Storehouse. During this time, he also served the community by organizing the Umatilla County Fair trash collection. He held many callings for his church, and took pride in his most recent and longest-held calling as the assistant stake physical facility representative.
Richard enjoyed working in the soil and always had a bountiful garden to feed his friends and family. His lifelong dream to farm was realized in his last decades of life when he was able to volunteer his time and energy working with local farmers.
Richard never knew a stranger and was loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Pat; his children Dawn (Rick) Ballard, Shawnna (Shane) Lloyd, Wendi (Edward) Bradley, Rees (Tracy) Edmunds and Alisa Edmunds; his 11 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and his brother Bruce (Kathy) Edmunds. He is preceded in death by his son Corey, his parents, and three brothers, Tom, Gary and Ken.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 850 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston, Oregon. Burial with military honors will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Rich with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
