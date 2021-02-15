Bouse, Arizona
January 2, 1934 — December 16, 2020
Richard Tracy (Dick) Ervin died on December 16, 2020, from COVID-19 in a hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 86.
Dick was born on January 2, 1934 (1-2-34), in Prairie City, Oregon, to Tracy Edward and Elsie Adelia Bacheldor Ervin. He is survived by his current wife, Darlene Huckaby; his third wife, LaVarre Hibl; and by his first wife, DeVonna May Cox, and their children Devon Ervin and Linda Minthorn. He was preceded in death by his son, Steven Ervin, and his second wife, Betty Jean Ervin. He is also survived by his sister Janice Lay, her husband Kerry Lay, and their family.
He is survived by six grandchildren: Alex Ransom, Alec Turner, Whitney Minthorn, Chelsey Minthorn, Lienne Miller and Malaya Miller, as well as their partners and families.
Dick was born and raised in Eastern Oregon. He graduated from Baker High School in 1952 and then served four years in the Navy — stationed at the airbase in Fallon, Nevada. He served as an aerial photographer. After the Navy, he moved to Alaska where he lived with his first wife and two children. He then migrated back to Eastern Oregon where his third child was born. He especially loved the area around Dayville where his parents lived and are now buried. In his lifetime, in addition to Oregon, Alaska and Nevada, he also lived in Idaho, California and Arizona.
Dick loved small-town life. Being part of a community was important and sustaining for him. He was a hard worker with a strong work ethic. He worked a lot of different jobs over the years, always with his eye on buying a small farm. When he finally did buy a farm outside of Pendleton, Oregon, he continued to work to make ends meet and to be able to maintain connections. He loved farming and he loved animals and always seemed to have a job that allowed him to chat with people or tend to animals. His favorite job was working as an animal health specialist for Pendleton Grain Growers in Eastern Oregon.
Dick loved playing the fiddle and listening to fiddle music. He learned to play the violin as a child and continued playing throughout his life. He was a member of the Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers Association and, after retiring, spent many years traveling around the western states playing in jams. When not traveling, he played in jams with friends, often several times per week. These music jams were a large part of his sense of community.
Dick also loved storytelling. He loved talking up a storm to anybody and everybody and was often late to everything as a result.
Dick loved building things and fixing things and encouraged his kids to be creative and find ways to do more with less. He was a recycler before recycling was a thing. He was thrifty and energetic. He wanted a boat, so he built his own canoe. He wanted a fence, so he upcycled an old picket fence that had been torn down. He wanted to raise chickens for eggs, so he built a large chicken coop. He raised cattle for beef, chickens for eggs, and alfalfa for his cows and horses. He loved living close to the land. He liked to fish and camp and, as he got older, loved camp hosting while traveling around the Pacific Northwest in an RV.
Dick was someone who believed in serving his community and his country. In addition to serving in the Navy, he served in the Naval Reserve for a number of years, was a volunteer firefighter, was active in the PTA when his kids were young, was active in Future Farmers of America, served as a deacon in several churches, and served on many committees in various organizations.
Dick fell in love with western Arizona after retiring. He spent winters in Arizona for many years and then eventually became a permanent resident, traveling to cooler places in an RV in the heat of the summer.
He lived in the small community of Bouse in western Arizona at the time of his death. His plan was to return to his homeland in Eastern Oregon in December 2020 to be closer to his family. Those plans were unfortunately cut short by his illness and death.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers Association or any music-related program.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.