Portland
May 16, 2019
Richard was born in Boise, Idaho, to C. William and Margret D. Stevens. He passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019, in Portland, Oregon.
He was a 1963 graduate of Pendleton High School. He attended the University of Oregon and Portland State University. Richard served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1972.
He was a computer operator most of his career, living in the LA area; Fargo, North Dakota; Bothell, Washington; and finally Portland.
Richard loved the Oregon Ducks, his dogs and to travel. He was an avid runner who participated in several marathons across the country.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bruce. He is survived by his brothers Ron, Brad and Kirk, and by his sister Ann (Sands).
The family requests that donations be made to Parkinson Resources of Oregon.
