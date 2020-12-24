Hermiston
May 16, 1944 — December 21, 2020
Rickie Lynn Hokanson of Hermiston was born May 16, 1944, in Moscow, Idaho, the daughter of Doyle and Velda (Hammond) Lawrence. She passed away in Hermiston on Monday, December 21, 2020, at the age of 76 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
Rickie lived in Deary, Idaho, throughout her childhood where she attended school and graduated from high school. She married her high school sweetheart, Oscar “Allen” Hokanson, in Moscow, Idaho, on June 15, 1962. The couple lived in several areas during the first 10 years of marriage. They settled in Hermiston, Oregon, in 1973 where she has resided since.
Rickie enjoyed crocheting, getting her nails done, going to holiday bazaars, was a member of an Emblem Club and the Golden Rovers RV Club, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones. She was a volunteer at the West Park Elementary School for 14 years. She was a very special lady who could keep the mood light in any room!
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Allen; daughter LaDawn Treadway; son Doyle Hokanson; grandchildren Kira and Whitney Hokanson; great-grandson Jonathon Rome; sister Sharon Clemenhagen; and many loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather Mickey Kansteiner; brother Mickey; and a granddaughter, Tiffany.
No public services are planned at this time due to COVID-19.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
