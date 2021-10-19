Rita Ann Moreno of Irrigon was born Aug. 3, 1969, in Phoenix, Arizona, the daughter of Jesse and Eloise Moreno. She passed away in Irrigon, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the age of 52.
Rita grew up and attended her schooling in Blythe, California. In 1995, she moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she studied to receive her Certified Nursing Certification. She worked as a CNA throughout her career in hospitals, nursing homes and for hospice organizations in Nevada and Eastern Oregon. In 2009, she moved from Las Vegas to Boardman and has resided in Irrigon since 2018.
Rita volunteered for the Gleaners in Boardman three days a week and she attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Boardman. She loved spending time with her daughter, Lucy, and her two dogs, Yogi and Nena.
She is survived by her daughter, Lucy Moreno Pena; one brother; and one sister. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Recitation of the rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 78922 Olson Road S.E., Boardman. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m., also at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
