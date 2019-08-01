Pendleton
June 16, 1937 — July 30, 2019
Rita Jean Harris was born June 16, 1937, to Roy and Helen Peterson in Wenatchee, Washington. When she was 1 year old the family moved to Pilot Rock where she attended school and graduated from high school.
Rita married Wayne Harris in 1955 in Pilot Rock at the Presbyterian Church. They moved to Pendleton where she worked as a bookkeeper for many local businesses.
She enjoyed camping with her family and was a member of the Blue Mountain Good Sam camping club. She loved being a grandmother and spending time with all her grandchildren.
Rita is survived by her husband Wayne Harris; her three children Douglas W. Harris of Pendleton, Rhonda C. McLaughlin of La Grande, and Clifford R. Harris of Heppner; her brother Kenny Peterson of John Day; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Viewing will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, from noon to 5 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Graveside service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Pilot Rock Cemetery. Following the service from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be dessert and coffee at Shari’s in Pendleton to share memories of Rita.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
