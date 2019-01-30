Pendleton
January 5, 1945 — January 12, 2019
Robert (Robbie) A. Cook Jr., 74, of Pendleton, died January 12, 2019. He was born January 5, 1945 in Billings, Montana, to Robert A. and Mary Wynn Cook.
He graduated from Pendleton High School in 1963. After graduation, he attended college where he studied liberal arts. On February 26, 1965, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. While in the military, he attained the rank of lance corporal and earned numerous medals: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with device, and the Rifle Sharpshooter Badge for the M-14. After serving six years, he was discharged on February 3, 1971.
He enjoyed playing golf, trap shooting, gardening and woodworking.
Survivors include his daughter Tylene; sister Candy; brother Brett; twin granddaughters; a nephew, several nieces and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held Feb. 9 from 1-4 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge with military honors to be held at 2:00 p.m.
