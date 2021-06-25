Pendleton
October 1, 1956 — June 17, 2021
Robert Andrew Whiteshield, born October 1, 1956, was born in Devils Lake, North Dakota, at St. Alexius Hospital, son to Batherine Ione Feather (St. Pierre) and Robert Seth Whiteshield. He passed away after a battle with pneumonia and heart failure.
Robert loved the outdoors. He loved fishing, hiking, camping and anything to do with that. Though he was born in North Dakota, he considered Seattle his hometown. As a teenager, he grew up in Neah Bay, Washington, and would take trips to Seattle every weekend before eventually moving there and working as an airline attendant. He loved attending local rock concerts, and was a huge sports fan, having gone to multiple Mariners and Seahawks games.
He got a bachelor's degree from University of Washington in psychology. In the 1990s, he moved to Pendleton, Oregon, to be closer to his mother who had just recently moved down here before enjoying a comfortable lifestyle in a small quiet town. He would find employment at Wildhorse Casino, and met many people over the years living in Pendleton. Everyone would describe him as a nice guy who was easy to get along with.
He is preceded in death by Robert Seth Whiteshield (father), Batherine Ione Feather (mother), Robert Seth Whiteshield (brother), Barbara Williamson (sister), John Williamson (brother), and Wayne Williamson (brother).
He leaves behind four children, Robert Whiteshield Jr., Preston Whiteshield, Alexandria Whiteshield, and Andrew Whiteshield.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
