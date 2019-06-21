Union
Nov. 9, 1935 — June 19, 2019
Robert “Bob” Earl Smith, 83, of Union passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his residence. A graveside service will be held at the Hermiston Cemetery on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. Following the graveside service, a reception will be held at the Stanfield Community Center, 225 W. Roosevelt, Stanfield, Oregon.
Bob was born on November 9, 1935, in Hereford, Texas, to Claude and Alline Smith. He resided in Dimmitt, Texas, Weed, California, Sutherlin, Oregon, Twickenham, Oregon, Stanfield, Oregon, and Union, Oregon. He attended schools in Weed, California, Sutherlin, Oregon, and graduated from Mitchell High School in 1955. Robert served our country while in the United States Navy. He married Janice Bain on September 17, 1957, in Pendleton, Oregon.
Bob was employed with his family logging until November 1959, when he hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad as a carman helper. From 1972-1977, he was also a derrick operator and then became the car foreman in 1977. He was with the railroad for 38 years and retired in 1998. Robert was a volunteer for the Stanfield Volunteer Fire Department from 1964-1977, with nine years of being the chief. Bob and Jan were snowbirds going to Winterhaven, California, for 21 years. He was a life member of the Union County Museum, where he was an enthusiastic volunteer, many an idea was realized through his handyman abilities.
Bob is survived by his children, Valerie Stockhoff (Hank) of Union, Oregon, and Robbin Swales of Lodi, California; brothers, Raymond Smith (Jo) and James Smith, both of Pendleton, Oregon; sister, Nancy Jeanes of Spokane, Washington; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and 16 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; daughter, Carrie Smith; parents, Claude and Alline, and step-mother, Opal Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Union County Museum, 331 S. Main Street, Union, OR 97883.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
