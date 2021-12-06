It is with great sadness that the family of Robert “Bob” Jensen of Stanfield, Oregon, announces that Robert passed away peacefully with his wife, Kandie, and step-daughter, Amanda, at his bedside on Oct. 31, 2021, in Portland, Oregon, due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 58 years. Robert was born on Nov. 6, 1962, in Baker City, Oregon, to parents, Ivan and Margaret Jensen.
Robert attended school in Baker City, Oregon, where he was active in 4-H and FFA. He graduated from Baker High School in the class of 1981 and immediately entered the United States Air Force. Robert was stationed in Greeley, Colorado, at the time of his retirement in 2011. He retired with the rank of master sergeant (E-7). Robert returned to Eastern Oregon after his divorce and married the love of his life, Kandie Jacobs. They resided in Stanfield, Oregon, and built their kettle corn business and Robert worked for First Coast Security when he passed.
Robert had two children, a son, Mathew, and a daughter, Samantha, from a previous marriage, both of Colorado. He also had three step-children, Amanda Silvani of Umatilla, Oregon; Ryan Emery of Irrigon, Oregon; and Tia Pollick of Arlington, Washington. Robert was a proud grandpa of 12, great-grandpa of one, which he adored and loved to spend time with.
Robert enjoyed traveling, hunting, going quading, camping, working the Kettle Corn business with his wife and cherished spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Kandie, Stanfield, Oregon; son, Mathew, Greeley, Colorado; daughter, Samantha Endsley and her family, Wiggins, Colorado; stepdaughter, Amanda Silvani and family of Umatilla, Oregon; stepson: Ryan Emery and family of Irrigon, Oregon; stepdaughter, Tia Pollick and family of Arlington, Washington; sister, Shirley Baird and family of Pendleton, Oregon; brother, Keith Jensen and family of Baker City, Oregon; sister, Denise Wilson of Pilot Rock, Oregon; sister, Rhonda McNeilus and family of Dodge Center, Minnesota; sister, Pam Williamson and family of Rochester, Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life service with military honors will be held on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, Hermiston, Oregon.
