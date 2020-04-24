Pendleton
June 26, 1933 — April 21, 2020
Robert (Bob) Kern of Pendleton died April 21, 2020. He was born in Bayard, Nebraska, on June 26, 1933, to Ila Case McIntosh and Lloyd Kern. He had one brother, Ben Kern.
Bob lived in numerous places growing up as a young man. At 12, he was given a pickup to drive to school in the snowy blizzards after walking 13 miles one way for many months. He learned to be a very independent, focused and very stubborn at times. Bob was very compassionate about the earth, fishing streams and animals. He has had many horses to call a friend. He rode many trails herding cattle for weeks at a time, far in the mountains where he loved to be. He later raised show quality Arabian horses, He loved to travel by car for many miles and see the country roads. He would take us and hike to the apple orchard with our bow and arrows and taught us to enjoy the outdoors. He had a passion for reading, stock market investments, and the never-ending vitamin supplements.
Bob enlisted in the Army and served his country proudly. He went to bakery school and learned the trade. He worked at Del Monte Corporation starting in 1961, then retired in 1988 and lived comfortably until his passing.
Bob married Sandra Clark and had three children, James, Dale and Patti. He moved to La Grande, Oregon, and later married Jean Paine and was married for many years. He later married Judith Myers.
Our dad was a very hard worker, loyal and just a great dad. He taught us how to hard work and to be honest. We will miss him every day.
Bob is survived by his wife Judy; sons James (Lynelle) and Dale (Shari); daughter Patti (Rod) Johlke; grandchildren Anna, Tessa, Megan, Heather, Ashleah and Matthew; great-grandchildren Eden, Ashton and Max. Bob’s parents are deceased.
A small graveside service (due to coronavirus) will be held April 30 in Haines, Oregon. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop.
