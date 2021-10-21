Dec. 6, 1940 — Oct. 11, 2021
Formerly Echo
Robert “Bob” Tolar was born in Echo, Dec. 6, 1940, the youngest child of Ray and Bennie Lee Middleton Tolar. He died in Portland Oct. 11, 2021.
Bob’s mother came to Echo from Texas and his father from North Carolina in 1923. Bob attended Echo schools, graduating from Echo High School in 1958 and from Eastern Oregon College in 1962, majoring in education, English and history. He was a lifelong learner in all three areas. He also continued his lifelong pattern of making friends he kept for life.
He taught English in Milton-Freewater and Athena until 1966, when he was asked to teach English as a Second Language at Portland State College. Determined to show his international students the “real America,” each year he’d charter a bus to transport his foreign students to Echo, where for one weekend each of them became a guest in the homes of Echo residents. For many, this was a highlight of their education.
In 1968, he received a Fulbright grant to train teachers and advise the minister of education in Mogadishu, Somalia — introducing Bob to his lifelong love of Africa. Returning to Portland, he was asked by Mount Royal College in Calgary, Alberta, to design and implement a program for non-English speaking students and newly arrived immigrants.
He married Maria Anne Furniss in 1973. They returned to Eugene in 1974 and Bob completed his doctorate at the University of Oregon in higher education, then served as dean of students and later executive vice president of Western States Chiropractic College in Portland (where he obtained full academic certification for the college). In 1988, he became state education coordinator for WSU’s Small Business Development Center and two years later developed an international program to institute small business assistance programs in emerging democracies with no history of private enterprise.
This resulted in major programs throughout Romania and later Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Learning of the extreme poverty of many elderly in Romania, he formed the Idea Foundation to raise money through folk concerts — another of Bob’s passions — and 100% of proceeds went to the most needy. In the past 20 years, Bob continued to develop educational programs through his own organization, The Echo Group, including projects in Namibia and Cameroon. Remarkably, all of these projects are currently ongoing.
In 2003, Eastern Oregon University presented Bob with the Distinguished Alumni Award.
Bob was preceded in death by sisters, Louise Gurtler and Mary Ruth Colburn; and brother, Mick Tolar; he is survived by his oldest brother, Joe Ray Tolar, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.