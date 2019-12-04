Irrigon
August 14, 1924 — December 3, 2019
Robert Clarence Reid, 95, of Irrigon, Oregon, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in Hermiston with family by his side. He was born on August 14, 1924, in Heppner to parents Clarence and Viola Reid.
Robert was raised in multiple Eastern Oregon communities and attended school in John Day. His first child was born in 1944 and shortly after, Robert enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was a committed WWII soldier. He proudly served on Okinawa and in Korea and was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1946 and received a letter from President Roosevelt for his service in Korea.
Robert moved back to John Day, then Spray and on to Kinzua where he worked for the local sawmills for several years. He then moved to Hermiston and worked at C & B Feedlot. In 1979, he moved to Heppner and married Hazel Spivey. Robert worked at ODOT until his retirement. He remained in Heppner for 30 years before settling in Irrigon.
Robert always kept busy. He spent many days hunting and camping when he was younger, and his love for fishing continued throughout his adventurous life. He also enjoyed working with leather and raising animals, especially his sheep. Robert’s greatest love, his woodworking, started early in life. He built himself two homes, but he most loved sawing logs and his time crafting hope chests, bird houses, jewelry boxes, and other knickknacks, and sharing them with family, friends and other crafters. Robert also loved music and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children Loraine Wilson (Floyd), Raymond Reid (Deena), Janie Kepler (Darryl), Judy Walston (Michael Bothom), Debbie Bloom (Bill) and son-in-law Steve Conlee.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Hazel, siblings James Reid, Russell Reid, Lola Houtchin, Clara Whitney and Mary Johnson, and children Roberta Conlee, Melba Mitchell and Neil Methias. Robert had 26 grandchildren, 58 great-, 28 great-great-, and nine great-great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Good Shepherd Hospital for their tender loving care. For those wishing to make a donation in honor of Robert, they can be made to the “Wounded Warriors Project,” P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 8 at 2 p.m. at the Harkenrider Senior Center, 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston, Oregon.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at sweeneymortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.