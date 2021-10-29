Robert Dean “Rudy” Krosting, 61, died at his mountain property south of Pilot Rock, Oct. 26, 2021. He was born in Pendleton, Oregon, Sept. 26, 1960, to Rudy and Louisa (Fahrenwald) Krosting. He graduated from Pilot Rock High School in 1979. Rudy worked in the logging industry for a number of years and most recently was employed by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
He married his sweetheart, Cindy Chewning, May 8, 2004. At that time he welcomed two stepsons into his life, Justin and Matt Hair. Together they raised their two sons. Rudy enjoyed spending time at his mountain properties, hunting, and other outdoor activities. For quite a number of years he also enjoyed being Santa Claus to his nieces and nephews and many other Pilot Rock children.
Rudy was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Norman Krosting; and his mother-in-law, Judy Chewning. He is survived by his wife and their two sons; sisters, Karen and Alan Thacker, and Kathy and John Creason; sister-in-law, Kathleen Krosting; father-in-law, Willie Chewning; brothers-in-law, Brad and Detonia Chewning, and Blake and Stacy Chewning; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Pendleton. Following the service there will be a potluck reception at Pilot Rock Community Center, 285 N.W. Cedar Place, Pilot Rock, Oregon. If you are able, please bring a salad or dessert.
For those who would like to make a memorial contribution, the family suggests PAWS donations may be sent to PAWS at 517 S.E. Third St., Pendleton, OR 97801, or to Pendleton Pioneer Chapel at 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
