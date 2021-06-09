Pendleton
December 6, 1955 — June 6, 2021
Robert Dean Woodend was born December 6, 1955, in Dayton, Washington, to Robert Richard and Claudia Kreitzer Woodend of Starbuck. He died June 6, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. He was 65.
A memorial service will be held at Bethel Church, 1109 Airport Road, Pendleton, Oregon on Friday, June 11, at 11 a.m.
In his early years, Robert lived in Starbuck and Ayer Junction. He attended school in Clyde, Prescott, and Dayton before moving to North Platte, Nebraska, where he graduated high school in 1974. In 1993, he received his AA in civil engineering technology from Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon.
He married Mary Walkup in 1976 in Walla Walla. The couple had two sons, Robert Charles and Mitchell Allen. They later divorced.
In 1992, He married Carolyn Taylor in Umatilla, Oregon. They had one son, Andrew James, and later divorced.
He lived most of his life in Pendleton where he worked in a variety of jobs, including the Pendleton Woolen Mill, until he became disabled. He was a member of Bethel Church in Pendleton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his son Robert Charles. He is survived by his sons Mitchell of Walla Walla and Andrew of Payson, Utah, and his grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Carla Woodend Giger, an aunt, Elaine Matthews, both of Walla Walla, and dear friends in his faith family at Bethel Church.
