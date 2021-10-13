Robert Dodge Witherell, 73, of Oakesdale, Washington, passed away Oct. 6, 2021, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman, Washington. Robert was born March 6, 1948, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Robert Fisher Witherell and Lorraine Dodge Witherell.
He attended school in Pendleton, graduating from high school in 1966. He was married to June Young, Sherry Cortwright and later to Bobbi Gunter. Robert worked for Pendleton Grain Growers then for Ma Bell and U.S. West Phone companies until he retired.
He lived in Salem, Portland and Ontario, Oregon, until moving to Oakesdale, Washington, where he made his home with Bobbi. Bob was a member of the Elks, Eagles, Main Street Cowboys in Pendleton and the Lions Club, where he rose to be district governor.
Bob loved helping people and was always volunteering himself and his brother, Jim. Between the two of them, they could build or fix almost anything.
Bob was an intelligent and loving person. When he was young and before starting school, his mother gave him an old clock to keep him busy. He was able to take it apart and reassemble it. He also was able to beat his sister who was 5 years older than him at chess.
Bob loved doing woodworking, making gun cases, barrister bookcases and many other things. He loved riding his Gold Wing motorcycle and traveling in his motor home.
His wife, Bobbi, cared for him at home following a stroke, and when she could no longer care for him, he moved into Avalon Care Center in Pullman.
He is survived by his son, Rob Witherell; his daughter, Andrea (Doug) Price; one grandchild, Tegan Kaneaster; and three siblings, Janice Stewart and husband Bill Taylor; Judy Severin and Jim Witherell and wife Tina.
A memorial service to celebrate Bob’s life will be held at a later date. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman, Washington, has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com
