Pendleton
March 15, 1926 — May 10, 2020
Robert Edward (Bob) Michael saw the Lord’s hand reaching down for his on May 10, 2020, so started his short, peaceful journey to be with his beautiful bride in eternity. He joins her and the family that has gone on before him.
Robert was born in Pilot Rock, Oregon, on March 15, 1926, to Charles and Ethel Michael. He graduated from Pilot Rock High School, enlisting in the Army before completing his senior year. He married his teenage sweetheart, Shirley J. Rasmussen, on June 6, 1948. They resided in Pendleton where they raised their children David and Susan.
Robert worked for several Pilot Rock businesses before establishing his career as the “gas man” driving petroleum truck for Pendleton Grain Growers. He retired after dedicating over 35 years to PGG. In this job, he traveled the back roads of Pilot Rock and on to John Day, where many of his customers remained lifelong friends. Never one to be idle, Robert then drove truck for the Newtson Brothers during harvest for over 22 years.
Robert enjoyed his involvement with Little League and Babe Ruth as coach, serving on the board of directors and working on the grounds at both locations. He was a years-long member of the VFW and the Pendleton Elks Lodge, where he held most of the officers' positions at least once, if not more. He looked forward to Pendleton Round-Up each year as well, where he was a lifelong volunteer. He could always be found behind “his” grill at the VFW Cowboy Breakfast to serve those most amazing pancakes. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Pendleton Travel Club and Umatilla County Historical Society. He was named Pendleton First Citizen, Man of the Year, in 1981.
Robert and Shirley enjoyed many trips through “the America” he loved, but none held his heart like his trips up to the cabin above Indian Lake, out of Pilot Rock. He treasured the times with his family and friends on hunting, motorcycle, snowmobile and fishing trips that took him far and wide. His memories of these times were near and dear. As he slowed down, he looked forward to his days of card playing at the Elks with his buddies, working in his yard, watching grandkids as well as great-grandkids sports and activities. He always cherished his visits with family and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Shirley; his parents; brothers Benjamin, Charles, Eldon, Wallace and Jim; and sister Barbara Short. He is survived by his two children, David Michael (Debbie) of Weston and Susan Platt of Pendleton; grandchildren Bodi Michael, Marty Platt, Kristie Magill, Richard Shepard, Dawn Shepard and Brandi Harris; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. The immediate family will gather at Skyview Cemetery Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. The service will stream live on Facebook at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel Folsom-Bishop.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to a charity of your choice, in C/O Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S. E. Byers Avenue, Pendleton, OR 97801.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
