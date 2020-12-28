Hermiston
December 26, 1935 — December 24, 2020
Robert F. Nycz of Hermiston was born December 26, 1935, in West Allis, Wisconsin, the son of Bruno and Ruby (Bennett) Nycz. He passed away at his home on December 24, 2020, at the age of 84.
Robert grew up and attended school in West Allis, Wisconsin. He then served in the U.S. Army in Korea for three years. After his discharge from the Army, he traveled to Portland, Oregon, to visit a family member. While in Portland, he met Daphene Carper Horton and the couple was united in marriage in Wallowa, Oregon, on August 6, 1957.
Robert then joined the Air Force and was stationed in New Mexico, France and Kansas. He served a total of eight years before his honorable discharge. He then returned to Oregon with his family, then back to Wisconsin. Then in 1978, his family moved to Hermiston, Oregon, where he has resided since.
He worked as a guard at the Umatilla Army Depot until the depot closed and he retired.
Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, photography, drawing, being a CB radio operator and watching cartoons. He was a member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by wife Daphene on July 12, 2020; his parents; son Brian; brother Fred; and a sister, Carol.
He is survived by his children Teresa Mathia, Julie Evans, RoxAnne (Steve) Wynne, Karen (Dennis) Borman, David (Koi) Nycz and Michael Nycz; 25 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many extended family members.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday January 5, 2020, at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will follow in the Hermiston Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
