Lake Barrington, Ill.
May 7, 1924 — October 29, 2019
Robert Caster, age 95, passed away peacefully at home in Lake Barrington, Ill., on October 29, 2019.
Born on May 7, 1924, to Grover and Lillian (Petersen) Caster, Bob grew up in Chicago with his father and stepmother, Ella (Meyer) Caster. He attended Thornton Jr. College for a year, joining the Army in 1942.
After his discharge in 1943, he went to Purdue University, graduating in 1947 with a degree in forestry. He met Katrena M. Truax while at Purdue. They were married in August of 1947 and moved to Lisbon Falls, Maine, where he started working for U.S. Gypsum Company. Son Bruce was born in 1948 and daughter Nancy was born in 1952. Bob and Trena celebrated their 71st anniversary before her passing in February 2019.
Bob’s work with U.S. Gypsum, which later became Masonite and International Paper, moved the family several times between Park Forest, Ill., and Pendleton, Ore. Most of their married lives was spent in Pendleton. Bob was very involved in the community where he served on the Oregon East Symphony Board, the Umatilla County Board of Equalization and the Board of Ratio Review, the Oregon Trail Manor Board, and was a member of the Elks.
Bob and Trena were active church members of Faith United Protestant Church in Park Forest, Ill., and First Presbyterian Church of Pendleton. The couple enjoyed cruising and visiting family after his retirement in 1989. Throughout his life, Bob enjoyed golf, biking, and crosswords. They lived at the Sun Ridge Retirement Community for several years before moving in 2015 to Lake Barrington Woods Assisted Living in Barrington, Ill., to be near family.
Robert is survived by children Bruce (Ann) Caster of Arlington Heights, Ill., and Nancy (Jimmie) Powell of Vienna, Va.; grandchildren Janet Childers, Jay Powell, Lindsey (Mike Freundlich) Powell, Kevin Powell and Christopher (Shanna) Caster; and great-grandchildren Lexi Childers, Calvin Freundlich, Jamie Caster and Sarah Freundlich.
A celebration of Bob’s life was held on November 18 at Lake Barrington Woods Assisted Living.
