Florence, Oregon
March 8, 1932 — March 5, 2021
Robert “Bob” Benton Miller Jr., of Florence, Oregon, passed away on March 5, 2021, just three days short of his 89th birthday. His beloved wife, Sally Ann (Richards) Miller, also passed away earlier that day, both due to unrelated long-term health issues. Robert’s beloved wife, Jacqueline “Jackie” O’Harra Miller of Pendleton, had preceded him in death in Sept. of 1999.
Robert was born in Covina, California, where he graduated from Bonita Union High School in 1949. He earned an AA degree from Mt. San Antonio College in Pomona, California, in 1951, and earned BS degrees in forestry management and in wildlife management in 1954 from Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon. He was a member and president (1953-54) of Xi Sigma Pi Forestry Honorary Society, OSU Chapter.
It was at OSU that he met and proposed to Jackie. Together, Bob and Jackie would raise four strong loving sons, and were blessed with four beautiful grandchildren.
Robert's career with the United States Forest Service began in the Deschutes and Gifford Pinchot national forests before he was drafted into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1954. After leaving the Army and returning to the USFS in 1956, he worked in the Oregon and Washington areas (Mt. Adams, Packwood, Wallowa-Whitman National Forest) until his transfer to Washington, D.C., in 1974 to join the Lands Staff Unit.
After his retirement from the USFS in 1987, Robert and Jackie returned to Oregon, making their home in North Bend, where they were active members and officers of the Coos Bay Power Squadron and the Southern Oregon Dahlia Society. After Jackie’s passing, Robert found companionship and love with Sally, a follow Power Squadron member who had also recently lost a spouse. Bob and Sally were married in 2007, and moved to Florence, Oregon, spending their final years and days together.
Robert is survived by his sons Timothy R. Miller (Carolyn), Daniel Miller (Kathleen), Andrew Miller (Marcile) and Joseph Miller (Tama); his grandchildren Timothy L. Miller, Natalie Miller, Jessica Glossner (Jon) and Nicole Miller; his great-grandchildren Daniel (Miller) Glossner and Jacqueline Glossner; his brother John Miller (Janice), and their children and grandchildren.
He was much beloved by his extended O’Harra family, especially his nieces, whose visits he cherished, as well as Sally’s daughters Tammy and Tiffeney, and Sally’s grandchildren Cyndi Rae, Mark, Brooke, Brody and Maggie.
A short memorial and interment gathering for Robert B. Miller will be held on Aug. 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Weston Cemetery, Weston, Oregon. All are welcome.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.